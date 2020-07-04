Sask. Teachers' Federation survey violated student privacy: commissioner's report

Saskatchewan's privacy commissioner has found that a survey done by the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation last year compromised the privacy of students.

The organization launched the survey to help its bargaining committee illustrate teacher experiences related to class load and composition.

Those were major sticking points in collective bargaining agreement negotiations last year, although teachers later voted in favour of an agreement in May that did not include those points.

Privacy commissioner Ron Kruzeniski recently released his report on the 2019 survey, finding teachers need more education about privacy legislation.

The survey asked teachers to identify their division and school, and the grade level they were providing information about.

They were then asked to identify up to 40 students in that grade level by their initials, and then rate them for a series of 16 factors, such as attendance, behaviour, work habits, social well-being and medical needs.

"By scoring each student on a scale of 0 to 4 for each of the 16 factors, a unique profile can be created for each student," Kruzeniski's report said. "Further, what the survey creates is a detailed profile of individual students that may not reflect them in a positive light."

The Saskatchewan School Boards Association had "advised school divisions to instruct [their] teachers to not complete the online survey as its position was that the survey requested students' personal information," the report says.

"Soon after, the survey was disabled and the data that was collected was destroyed."

However, at least 116 teachers submitted responses and the STF estimates anywhere between 200 to 300 surveys were completed.

Given that each survey could include up to 40 students, "if 200 surveys were completed by teachers, it is estimated that there could be between 3,000 to 8,000 affected individuals," Kruzeniski wrote.

He found the data submitted by teachers was "personal information as defined by The Local Authority Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act … and that there was no authority for the disclosure of students' personal information for the purpose of the survey."

'Complete lack of understanding' of rules

There were two "root causes" which lead to the privacy breach of students, Kruzeniski found. The first was that some teachers believed the STF had done its "due diligence" prior to putting out the survey.

"In one case, a teacher indicated that they believed that the STF would not have asked them to do anything unethical," Kruzeniski wrote. Therefore, they completed the survey without considering whether that would be in violation of the privacy legislation.

Privacy commissioner Ron Kruzeniski says some teachers trusted that the teachers federation 'did its due diligence in designing the survey.' (CBC)

That disturbed the privacy commissioner, who said "school division personnel, including teachers, are entrusted with the most sensitive, potentially prejudicial private information regarding its students."

That means divisions and teachers need to be aware of privacy concerns, Kruzeniski said, but the survey demonstrates "a complete lack of understanding of the fundamentals with respect to privacy" and the legislation.

"Whenever a teacher is requested to disclose personal information of students to any third party, the first question should be, 'Under what authority?'

"Clearly, that consideration did not factor into the decision-making of those teachers when completing the survey."

To prevent this from happening again, he wrote that school divisions should create policies based on the Privacy Act regarding how personal information is collected, used and protected. They should offer annual privacy training, have teachers sign a compliance agreement and delegate someone to ensure compliance, the privacy commissoner said.

Survey data necessary: STF

The second root cause of this breach was the absence of a privacy impact assessment — the process that determines whether a project complies with privacy legislation — during the design of the survey, which was created with Praxis Analytics, he said.

While he noted the assessments are often "regarded as a time-consuming and valueless exercise and a barrier to completing projects," Kruzeniski said "this privacy breach demonstrates that the lack of a PIA could lead to disastrous results."

That includes "a privacy breach impacting thousands, the potential loss of trust that teachers have in the STF, and the potential loss of trust that students/parents/guardians have in schools to protect their personal information from unauthorized disclosures."

He also recommended the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation develop privacy policies for its own staff and executive.

STF president Patrick Maze said Friday that the organization is in the process of looking at the report, but he believes the data collection was necessary and that it protected students.

"There was no way that anybody could use that student information going forward," he said, adding the federation went with a reputable survey company that transformed data into aggregate form.

Maze said "there are some lessons learned," from what happened with the survey, but he still feels the federation has a right and responsibility to collect information like this.

"It's hard to represent members if they say they're burning out and they say they can't do their job … without having the ability to explore that further," he said.

"Without collecting the data … it's kind of like really sticking our head in the sand."