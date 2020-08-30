Yorkton RCMP looking for prisoner who walked away from White Spruce Provincial Training Centre

Yorkton RCMP are asking the public to be on the lookout for an escaped inmate.

RCMP say Jamie Lyn Holmes, 28, walked away from the White Spruce Provincial Training Centre near Yorkton on Saturday.

Holme is 5-foot-11 and weighs about 180 pounds. He has a buzz cut, blond hair, hazel eyes and was last seen wearing black/grey pants with a red pocket and a grey T-shirt.



Holmes, who is known to frequent the Saskatoon area, is currently charged with being unlawfully at large.

He is not believed to be a risk to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their nearest police service or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or online at saskcrimestoppers.com.