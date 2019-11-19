Prince Albert RCMP seek woman, 23, who fled from custody

Prince Albert RCMP say they are looking for a woman with a history of violence who escaped from custody.

On Monday, Courtney Leanne Sinclair, 23, was arrested for break and enter. Police say she has a history of violent offences.

While in custody, she complained of abdominal pain and was taken to hospital, accompanied by an officer. She fled in an unknown direction, police said Tuesday in a news release.

Sinclair was not restrained at the time she escaped and none of the hospital employees reported seeing her leave.

Sinclair is described as five feet, five inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with shoulder length brown hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing grey sweat pants, a black hooded sweatshirt, navy blue dock shoes and beige hospital socks.

Police said if people spot Sinclair, they should not approach her.

Anyone with information about Sinclair's whereabouts is asked to contact Prince Albert RCMP or Crime Stoppers.