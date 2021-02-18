Prince Albert, Sask., woman Tasered, pepper sprayed after arrest for disturbance

Prince Albert, Sask., police have arrested a woman they say tried to block the entrance to a building on the 300 block of 32nd Street West, damaged the building and tried to turn off its heating system.

Police say officers responded to the scene on Saturday afternoon after a disturbance was reported and a woman was taken into custody.

Once inside the Prince Albert Police Service's detention area, she threatened officers with an uncapped needle, police said. After officers could not convince her to drop it, they used pepper spray then Tasered her, police said.

The woman then grabbed a police baton and struck a fingerprint machine with it, police said. She was pepper sprayed again, then put in a detention cell.

Police say no one was injured in this incident.

The woman is facing four charges of assaulting a police officer and one charge of wilful damage.