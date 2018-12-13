A Saskatchewan woman has been penalized for keeping a fawn at her home and obstructing conservation officers.

Tami Lutz was fined $2,680 in Prince Albert provincial court earlier this week after pleading guilty to two charges under the Saskatchewan Wildlife Act.

Last June, Lutz called conservation officers to ask for advice on how to care for a newborn deer that a friend had found.

Officer Charlene Berard told the court that Lutz was advised to take the fawn to a rehabilitation specialist.

Lutz did not comply and refused to tell officers where the animal was.

In an interview, Lutz says she was worried that officials would euthanize the deer.

In court, she said caring for the deer became a family thing and the animal "did absolutely everything with us," including going for a ride on a quad around their property.

Lutz said despite the fine she is happy to have cared for the fawn.

"It was the experience of a lifetime," Lutz said.

"No matter how big of a fine, they will never be able to take away the beautiful thing that we did, no matter what the consequences, we will have those memories the rest of our life."

Berard told court that wild animals should have minimal contact with people and that it is important to "keep the wild in wildlife."

The deer was eventually tranquilized and taken to a rehabilitation property in the Meadow Lake area.