Prince Albert woman charged with trafficking drugs into correctional centre

A Prince Albert woman has been charged with conspiracy to traffic controlled substances into the Prince Albert Provincial Correctional Centre.

RCMP say 30-year-old Tara Anita Bird was working with the Terror Squad street gang. Bird was neither an employee or a prisoner of the centre.

Corporal Rob King, communications officer for Saskatchewan RCMP, said Bird was arrested after a lengthy investigation by the RCMP Crime Reduction Team that began in May.

"The charges have been made against [Bird] who was basically organizing the throwing of drugs into the correctional centre — throwing over the fence," King said.

RCMP would not disclose what types of controlled substances were trafficked at this time.

King said he does not know if Bird is a member of Saskatoon's Terror Squad street gang.

The gang first came on radar of Saskatoon police in 2006. There are active members in Prince Albert.

Bird is scheduled to make her next court appearance in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Sept. 17.