Wildfire not contained near Prince Albert, Sask.
The province is reporting a new wildfire northwest of Prince Albert, Sask., Sunday afternoon, burning an area around 45 hectares.
The wildfire is currently not contained.
The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) confirmed the fire was caused by humans, and that it started in the Nisbet Forest.
The SPSA is currently responding to the fire alongside local authorities. They've sent 23 personnel, firefighting equipment and one medium helicopter to fight the fire, according the the SPSA.
Nadine Wilson, MLA for Saskatchewan Rivers, posted on her Facebook page that strong winds hadn't been helping the effort but that she hopes the forecasted rains will help crews manage the blaze.
