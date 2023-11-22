Prince Albert, Sask., wastewater has high traces of meth, cocaine, StatsCan data suggests

Prince Albert, Sask., may have a stimulant drug problem, as federal data suggests the city has higher concentrations of certain substances in its wastewater than some of Canada's largest metropolises.

A Statistics Canada study released earlier this month says Prince Albert had the highest average daily loads of cocaine, meth and amphetamines in its wastewater, compared to other large cities.

"The measures that we got in Prince Albert are notably higher than other places," said Janine Clarke, acting chief of StatsCan's analysis and dissemination section for direct health measures surveys.

StatsCan's Canadian Wastewater Survey involves researchers collecting samples from wastewater treatment plants in municipalities that volunteer to participate, according to the agency's website .

The samples are examined to either estimate levels of various drugs, or detect levels of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, the website says.

In the latest drug wastewater levels , researchers scanned for 10 substances, including cannabis, opioids and stimulants such as meth.

Seven municipalities participated: Edmonton, Halifax, Metro Vancouver, Montreal, Prince Albert, Saskatoon and Toronto.

Prince Albert had significantly higher concentrations of meth and amphetamines than the other communities over the past two years, data suggests. The city's cocaine levels also led the group, but Halifax's levels were closer for that drug.

The presence of meth and cocaine in Prince Albert increased from 2022 to 2023. The presence of amphetamines decreased in 2023, but the levels are still vastly greater than in the other cities, data suggests.

Researchers can't correlate the findings with drug consumption, per se, Clarke noted. But the data offers a glimpse at the presence of these drugs in the community.

CBC News requested an interview with Prince Albert Mayor Greg Dionne, but the city did respond before publication.

Opposition NDP justice critic Nicole Sarauer raised the issue during question period at the legislature Tuesday, pressing the provincial government about accessible drug treatment.

"We are taking this matter very seriously," said Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Tim McLeod in response, adding that the government has developed a new action plan for mental health and additions.

The plan aims to add 500 new addiction treatment spaces throughout Saskatchewan over five years, and create "a central intake system" that is supposed to make care easier to access, according to a news release issued by the provincial government last month.

The plan would also transition the current addiction treatment system toward one that is recovery-oriented, the release said.

On Tuesday, McLeod described the plan as "one of the most ambitious" in Canada.