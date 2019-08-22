Prince Albert city council votes to implement curfew on public walkways

Residents of the City of Prince Albert will no longer be able to use public walkways in that city after midnight and until 6 a.m.

The motion was proposed at a meeting last summer, as a way to curb property crime in Prince Albert, and passed in a 7-2 vote at Monday night's council meeting.

"It's been an issue for us and some of the neighbourhoods have wanted their walkways closed because of some of the activities that go on, and we don't want to do that," Mayor Greg Dionne told CBC Radio's Morning Edition.

"Our next step was, well, how can we make them safer? One of the ways we can do that... is ban traffic on them."

The bylaw exempts sidewalks from the curfew. Walkways are defined as paths that join neighbourhoods and parks.

The curfew is an extension of a bylaw that already exists in the city's parks. Those caught violating the curfew can be fined $500. An additional $80 victim surcharge is applied to the ticket according to police.

When contacted, a Prince Albert Police spokesperson said the park curfew bylaw has been used 46 times since it was brought about in 2006. The police service was unable to provide further comment on the matter, as the bylaw needs to be reviewed.

Dionne said the bylaw gives police the right to approach individuals or groups of people congregating in the walkways, identify them, and question them.

He said if an officer decides that person or those persons are there "unlawfully," a ticket can be issued.

"You can walk anywhere you want, as long as you're doing it lawfully," Dionne said. "If you're going home [after midnight] and you have a just reason, that's a lawful reason to be there."

Bylaw opens door for carding: Councillor

Ward 2 Councillor Terra Lennox-Zepp was one of two votes against the bylaw on Monday night.

She first raised concerns about the bylaw opening the door to carding, an action where police can randomly stop citizens to ask for identification, when it was initially proposed last summer.

She still has those concerns.

"People can be using these walkways for otherwise lawful activities of getting from point a to point b, and I am extremely concerned that this type of bylaw can contribute to racism in our city," Lennox-Zepp said.

She said she's concerned about who gets deemed a "suspicious person" by police and said the way people look could contribute to who gets targeted by the bylaw.

Dionne, however, disagreed with Lennox-Zepp's stance and said he voted in favour of the bylaw because it would protect all residents of Prince Albert.

"I see our community as one. She likes to separate our community," Dionne said of Lennox-Zepp's remarks.

"When I make rules and regulations, I'm making it for all of our population, I'm not making it for a segment."

Dionne said he believes people can be targeted for racist reasons anywhere, regardless of whether a curfew bylaw is in place or not.

Back alleys could also come under curfew

A similar bylaw is being explored for the city's back alleys and will be voted on at a later date.

A curfew on both back alleys and walkways was initially proposed but Lennox-Zepp said the city learned those fall under provincial jurisdiction, so the two had to be split into separate matters.

Lennox-Zepp said a notice, including a set of questions has been mailed to people with properties that are connected to back alleys, asking them about their usage, if a ban between midnight and 6 a.m. affect their usage and if they think any exemptions should be put in place.