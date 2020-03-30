Police say suspect in Prince Albert triple homicide known to victims

Police say a suspect is in custody and charges are expected within 24 hours after a "horrific" triple homicide in Prince Albert.

On Sunday, police found a seven-year-old boy named Bentlee, along with his 56-year-old grandparents Denis Carrier and Sandra Henry, dead. They also found Bentlee's sister five-year-old sister Kendrah injured. All four were in the same home.

Kendrah was flown to hospital in Edmonton and has undergone multiple surgeries, but is said to be in stable condition.

Police are not releasing the last names of the children involved at this time.

"The suspect is known to the family," said Prince Albert police Chief Jon Bergen. He would not confirm the suspect's age, but did say it is a male and that police aren't looking for anyone else. He said police will spend hours conducting interviews with the suspect.

Bergen said he anticipates charges will be laid and that has to occur within 24 hours of the arrest.

When asked about the timing of the crime, Bergen said police are still looking at the evidence. He said it could have happened as early as Friday night. The bodies — and the injured little girl — were found by police on Sunday after someone went to the home to check on them.

Bergen said he expects the inspector in charge of the criminal investigative division to speak publicly about the investigation in the coming days.

He expressed more condolences to the family members dealing with the nature of the "horrific crime," and noted a psychologist has been requested to help the responding officers.

"This incident is horrific, and it's uncommon and really I can't imagine how difficult it is for our staff to respond, see what they've seen, do what they had to do," he said.

"Our members are strong, but they're also human."