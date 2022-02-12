Review underway into police response following homicide of toddler in Prince Albert, Sask.

The Saskatchewan Public Complaints Commission has been asked to do an independent review of the police response to a call following the killing of a toddler in Prince Albert, Sask.

In a release, the Prince Albert Police Service said it received a complaint of a family dispute at a home in the 200 block of 23rd Street West at 5:44 a.m. CST on Thursday.

One person was transported to police cells, it said.

Then, just before 11 a.m. that day, police said they responded back to the same home for a report of a homicide involving a child.

When they arrived, officers found the body of a 13-month-old boy.

Another person at the home was arrested and has now been charged with second-degree murder, they said.

Police have identified the accused as Kaij Brass, who they said is the father of the child.

Brass appeared in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Friday.

An autopsy was scheduled for Friday and police said they continue to investigate.

According to the release, under S. 54.1 of the Police Act 1990, an investigation was ordered by Prince Albert Police Chief Jonathan Bergen into the police response to the initial call following an administrative review into that response.

It said the Saskatchewan Public Complaints Commission has been notified.

"We do understand and expect there will be questions going forward, and while we cannot comment on the specifics of the investigation now underway, we trust and support an independent review of the police response in this file by the Saskatchewan Public Complaints Commission and remain committed to transparency and accountability," the Prince Albert Police Service said in the release.