Man accused of 2nd-degree murder in death of Prince Albert toddler makes court appearance
Kelvin Jonathan McCallum Jr. has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a 21-month-old last month.

Paramedics responded to a downtown Prince Albert apartment building on March 20 with reports of an unconscious toddler. The child was transported to hospital, were he was pronounced dead. (Google Maps)

A 29-year-old man made his third court appearance Wednesday in Prince Albert provincial court on charges in connection with the death of a toddler in the Saskatchewan city last month.

Kelvin Jonathan McCallum Jr. is charged with second-degree murder. No plea has yet been entered.

At around noon on March 20, 2019, Prince Albert Parkland Ambulance were called to an apartment building at 111 11th St. W., in Prince Albert's downtown area.

Paramedics responded to a report of an unconscious 21-month-old, who was transported to Victoria Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy performed the following day concluded the toddler's death to be a homicide. 

McCallum's next court date is scheduled for May 30 in Prince Albert provincial court. 

Floral arrangements and stuffed animals are seen on the toddler's grave in this photo, provided by a family member. (Submitted by family)
