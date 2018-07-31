Tired out: Prince Albert shop owner shocked after huge pile of tires illegally dumped on property

The owner of a Prince Albert, Sask., car repair shop received an unwelcome surprise when he opened his back door Monday.

As David Kozinko was taking his garbage out, he was greeted by a pile of 200 used tires, unceremoniously dumped in the back alley.

While the tires are an eyesore, he said getting rid of the them will likely cost around $1,000 in recycling fees — a price he would rather not pay.

However, one of Kozinko's neighbours has a lead — a couple of old trucks that could be responsible for the tires were seen driving in the area.

"They saw them driving down the back alley really slow," said Kozinko. "They were looking around to see if anybody was watching."

Kozinko is asking anyone near his shop, Northern Auto Repair and Tire, who may have seen anything suspicious to contact Prince Albert police.