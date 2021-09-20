Skip to Main Content
Saskatchewan

Prince Albert police investigating suspicious death

The Prince Albert Police Service is investigating the death of a 25-year-old man.

Autopsy scheduled for Monday

CBC News ·
Prince Albert police say they are investigating the suspicious death of a 25-year-old man. (Prince Albert Police Service)

The Prince Albert Police Service is investigating the death of a 25-year-old man. 

Early on the morning of September 19, police were called to the 2900 block of 2nd Avenue West. 

When they arrived, they found the man's body. 

The Criminal Investigation Division and the Forensic Identification Section are still working on the case. 

The cause of death, as well as his identity has not been released.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, September 20.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now