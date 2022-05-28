32-year-old man killed in Saturday morning shooting: Prince Albert police

The shooting death of a 32-year-old man Saturday is being investigated as a homicide, Prince Albert police say.

Officers responded just after 5:30 a.m. to the 800 block of 11th Avenue E. for a report of a man being shot, a news release from the police service said.

Officers found the 32-year-old man nearby, in the 1000 block of Eighth Street E., with serious injuries.

He was taken to Victoria Hospital by Parkland Ambulance, where he died from his injuries, police said.

As of 12:40 p.m., Prince Albert police were still on scene as the criminal investigation division and forensic identification section continued to investigate.

Officials are asking people who live in the area to check their surveillance systems for any suspicious activity between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. on May 28.

Anyone with information is to contact police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.