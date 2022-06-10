Prince Albert man sentenced to more than 6 years in death of toddler son

A Prince Albert, Sask., man responsible for the death of his young son has been sentenced to six years and four months in prison.

Kelvin Jonathan McCallum Jr. was originally charged with second-degree murder.

Last December, he entered a guilty plea to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Police said an ambulance crew was called to a downtown area apartment building on March 20, 2019. They found McCallum's 21-month-old son unconscious.

The child was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

It was determined he died of blunt force trauma.