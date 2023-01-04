Police arrest woman, 25, in connection with death of Taya Sinclair in Prince Albert, Sask.

Police in Prince Albert, Sask., have arrested a woman in connection to the death of Taya Sinclair last year.

Sinclair, 24, was found dead in a snow dump near the Alfred Jenkins Field House in Prince Albert on March 15, 2022. Her body had been burned.

After her death, Sinclair's family said she left behind two young children.

After nearly 10 months, police arrested Stephanie Halkett-Stevenson Tuesday and charged her with first-degree murder in connection to the death.

Halkett-Stevenson, 25, was arrested while already in custody for other unrelated charges, police say.

She is also charged with aggravated assault, unlawful confinement and uttering threats involving a second victim, police say.

Halkett-Stevenson appeared in provincial court in Saskatoon Wednesday morning.

Police continue to investigate.

Last year, Prince Albert police apologized shortly after publicly releasing details of Sinclair's death before sharing them with her family.

Police said "all details" of Sinclair's death, which was a homicide, were not shared with her family before being made public.

"Our error has left Taya's family with more questions and pain, and this is unacceptable," police wrote in a statement in March.