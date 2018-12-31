Officers smash driver's window in dramatic arrest after alleged ramming

Prince Albert police say they had to use a baton to smash the driver's-side window of a vehicle driven by a wanted man after he allegedly rammed police on Thursday.

The Saskatchewan police service said the 31-year-old was preparing to ram a police vehicle a second time when an officer smashed the window to make an arrest for safety reasons.

Officers found a .22-calibre rifle, 29 rounds of ammunition and three shotgun shells in the vehicle following a series of events starting at about 1 p.m. CST.

Earlier in December police issued a Canada-wide warrant for the Saskatoon man for being unlawfully at large.

The public was warned the man could be violent.

Police located the man carrying a black bag in an alley on the 200 block of 10th Street E.

The police service said in a news release on Monday that officers followed the man after he got into a white car.

He was pulled over travelling north on Second Avenue E. and blocked in by several police vehicles, at which point police say he tried to escape by backing into one of the police cars.

Prince Albert police said the man was preparing to ram the front of the vehicle when he was arrested.

Man charged with assaulting an officer

"For officer safety, officers broke the glass on the driver's side window with a baton and he was finally arrested," said the news release.

Police say they found the weapons inside a black duffel bag in the vehicle. The 31-year-old man has been charged with assaulting an officer and resisting arrest.

He and a 24-year-old female passenger who was in the vehicle are also facing numerous firearms-related charges.

They made their first court appearance last week.