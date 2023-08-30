Man seriously injured by Prince Albert police dog during arrest: oversight agency

Saskatchewan's main police oversight agency is investigating an arrest in Prince Albert that resulted in a man being seriously injured after he was bitten by a police dog.

The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team — which investigates incidents involving police in the province — said in a social media post Tuesday that it responded to an overnight incident where a person "sustained a serious injury during arrest" by Prince Albert police.

In a news release issued Tuesday, the Prince Albert Police Service said a 25-year-old man was arrested following a chase, and was injured during the arrest.

Around 3 a.m. Tuesday, officers saw the man driving a motorcycle in a "dangerous manner" along River Street E., the police service alleges.

The officers tried to stop the motorcycle, but the man tried to evade them, the police service said. The man ditched the bike on Macdowall Crescent, several kilometres away, and tried to flee on foot, police said.

Patrol officers and a canine unit found him about a block down the street, the release said.

SIRT has been deployed to an incident that took place overnight where an individual sustained a serious injury during arrest by <a href="https://twitter.com/PAPOLICEca?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PAPOLICEca</a>. Details to follow. —@SIRT_SK

"As a result of the canine apprehension," the man "sustained an injury," the police service said, but it did not provide any further details on that injury.

He was sent to hospital for treatment and later released into police custody, the release said.

He appeared in provincial court Tuesday in Prince Albert, about 130 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon. He is accused of multiple offences, including dangerous operation of a conveyance, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, according to the release.

Prince Albert police notified the Serious Incident Response Team, which is investigating the circumstances around the man's injury.

SIRT's mandate includes investigating instances where a person is injured due to police action, or while in custody.

The Prince Albert Police Service says it is co-operating with the oversight agency, but cannot comment further due to the ongoing investigation.