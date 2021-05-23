Death in Prince Albert, Sask., investigated as homicide

A man's death in Prince Albert, Sask., is being investigated as a homicide.

Prince Albert police said Parkland Ambulance and the Prince Albert Fire Department responded to reports of an injured man on the 900 block of 17th Street West Saturday shortly after 5:30 p.m. CST.

The man was transported to Victoria Hospital and later died, police said.

Now, the Prince Albert Police Service criminal investigations division and forensic identification section are investigating the incident.

Police said an autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday morning.

A release said police will not be sharing the manner of death at this time, and the man's age also was not shared.

Anyone with information about the man's death is encouraged to contact Prince Albert police or Crime Stoppers.

