1 person killed in collision near Prince Albert
One person is dead after a collision northeast of Prince Albert on Tuesday.
17-year-old boy dead
A 17-year-old boy is dead after a vehicle rolled into a slough after a collision just off a grid road northeast of Prince Albert on Tuesday.
RCMP and EMS responded to the two-vehicle collision around 5:15 p.m. CST yesterday afternoon, according to a news release.
A 37-year-old woman from the RM of Buckland was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
An RCMP traffic collision reconstructionist attended the scene.
RCMP and the coroner are investigating.
Corrections
- A previous version of this story said the incident was a single vehicle rollover. It was a two-vehicle collision.Jul 25, 2018 11:48 AM CT