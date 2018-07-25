Skip to Main Content
1 person killed in collision near Prince Albert

One person is dead after a collision northeast of Prince Albert on Tuesday.

17-year-old boy dead

CBC News ·
One person is dead after a vehicle rolled into a slough on Tuesday afternoon. (CBC)

A 17-year-old boy is dead after a vehicle rolled into a slough after a collision just off a grid road northeast of Prince Albert on Tuesday.

RCMP and EMS responded to the two-vehicle collision around 5:15 p.m. CST yesterday afternoon, according to a news release.

A 37-year-old woman from the RM of Buckland was taken to hospital with minor injuries. 

An RCMP traffic collision reconstructionist attended the scene.

RCMP and the coroner are investigating.

Corrections

  • A previous version of this story said the incident was a single vehicle rollover. It was a two-vehicle collision.
    Jul 25, 2018 11:48 AM CT
