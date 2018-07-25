1 person killed in collision near Prince Albert

A 17-year-old boy is dead after a vehicle rolled into a slough after a collision just off a grid road northeast of Prince Albert on Tuesday.

RCMP and EMS responded to the two-vehicle collision around 5:15 p.m. CST yesterday afternoon, according to a news release.

A 37-year-old woman from the RM of Buckland was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

An RCMP traffic collision reconstructionist attended the scene.

RCMP and the coroner are investigating.