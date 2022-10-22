Prince Albert police warn public to be aware after string of robberies

The Prince Albert Police Service is warning the public after a string of recent incidents in the city involving drivers being confronted by people trying to steal vehicles.

In the past week, patrol officers have responded to four reports of robberies involving people confronting drivers at various locations in Prince Albert, the Saskatchewan city's police service said in a news release.

The first incident took place just before 7 a.m. on Oct. 16, when a driver was confronted by two men who attempted to steal his vehicle outside a business in the 2700 block of Second Avenue W., police say.

The men threatened the driver with an airsoft rifle, before fleeing without the vehicle.

One of the would-be robbers was described as wearing a grey bunnyhug, or hoodie, and white gloves. The men may have been dropped off in a black, newer-model Chevrolet or GMC SUV that also fled the area, police said.

The second incident occurred about half an hour later, when a man was confronted by another man in the drive-thru at a business in the 800 block of 15th Street E. and a vehicle was stolen.

The robber is described as tall and thin with long, dark hair. He exited from a dark SUV, possibly a GMC Acadia or Chevrolet Traverse, that was also in the drive-thru lane before confronting the victim.

Police say the stolen vehicle was recovered outside the city a short time later the same day.

Then, in the early morning hours of Oct. 19, a woman was confronted by a man and woman in the 500 block of 28th Street W. The victim was threatened with bear spray and a machete before the man and woman fled in her vehicle, a black 2019 Hyundai Kona with the Saskatchewan licence plate 165 LYT.

And finally, at around 4 p.m. on Oct. 21, two men with a firearm confronted three people as they arrived at a multi-unit residential building in the 1200 block of 28th Street E.

The two robbers fled with keys to a 2018 black Honda Civic and three cellphones. One man is described as wearing a plaid jacket while the second was wearing a jean jacket, police say.

The Prince Albert Police Service says no injuries were reported as a result of these four incidents.

They're asking the public to be aware and alert, and to notify police if you notice suspicious activity. They recommend keeping your vehicle locked and calling 911 in an emergency.

The incidents are under investigation by the Prince Albert Police Service's crime reduction team, forensic identification section and proactive policing unit, the police service said.

If you have information about any of the four robbery incidents, you are asked to contact police at 306-953-4222. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at saskcrimestoppers.com.