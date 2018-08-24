Prince Albert RCMP rescue unconscious man

Prince Albert RCMP rescued an unconscious man from his smoke-filled apartment on Thursday night.

Officers were in the apartment complex when they heard a smoke alarm coming from a private suite, the Mounties said in a news release.

The officers knocked on the door, but when there was no answer they went outside to assess the situation and could see through a window that the apartment was filled with smoke.

They entered through the window, found the 44-year-old man unconscious, and moved him outside, where he quickly recovered.

The Mounties said a pot on the stove caused of the smoke.

"The officer's quick thinking assisted in the rescue of the man and prevented any major damage to the building," the statement said.

It is unknown why officers were in the apartment complex before they heard the alarms.