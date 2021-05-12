A Prince Albert RCMP officer has been arrested in connection to the alleged homicide of a 26-year-old man on Tuesday evening.

Early that evening, city police officers responded to a "wooded area" within Prince Albert, Sask., after a report of a dead man, according to a news release issued by the city's police service Wednesday afternoon. Prince Albert is about 130 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

The Mountie, who was not on duty at the time of incident and is known to the victim, was subsequently arrested, police said.

The Prince Albert Police Service's criminal investigations division is now looking into the death as a homicide.

The service has also requested that an independent observer be appointed to oversee the investigation.

Police have not released any names or further details about the incident.