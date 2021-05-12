An RCMP officer in Prince Albert, Sask., has been arrested in connection to the death of a 26-year-old man on Tuesday evening.

Prince Albert Police Service's criminal investigations division is investigating the death as a homicide.

Early Tuesday night, city police officers responded to a "wooded area" within Prince Albert after a report of a dead man, according to a news release issued by the police service Wednesday afternoon. Prince Albert is about 130 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

The Mountie, who was not on duty at the time of the death, according to police, was subsequently arrested. Police said the officer and the victim knew each other.

The Prince Albert Police Service has requested that an independent observer be appointed to oversee the investigation.

Police have not released any names or further details.