Prince Albert RCMP looking for man accused of sexual assaults

A Black Lake First Nation man accused of several counts of sexual assaults is wanted by the Prince Albert RCMP.

Police released an image of the accused, 21-year-old Luke Cook, asking for the public's help in finding him.

In a release, police said Cook is wanted in relation to sexual assaults that occurred in Black Lake First Nation in December 2020.

Cook is charged with two counts of sexual assault, one count of sexual interference and one count of making sexually explicit material available to a child.

A warrant for his arrest was issued on Jan. 21.

Police said multiple attempts have been made to locate him. They believe he could be in the communities of Black Lake First Nation, Prince Albert or Saskatoon.

He should not be approached, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.