Prince Albert RCMP charge 4 people in connection with 'lengthy organized crime investigation'

Four people are facing charges after what RCMP are calling a "lengthy organized crime investigation."

RCMP said in a news release Friday that the three men and one woman are "believed to be involved in organized crime activity in various communities around the Prince Albert area."

The joint investigation began last October and involved Prince Albert RCMP and city police, along with the Saskatoon police, RCMP said.

On Feb. 12, Prince Albert RCMP charged two of the same people after searching a home on the Sturgeon Lake First Nation.

Police found a sawed-off shotgun, ammunition, a replica handgun, a spear-gun and "a quantity of suspected hydromorphone" that day, according to the RCMP's Feb. 18 news release.

Prince Albert RCMP seized a sawed-off shotgun, ammunition, a replica handgun and a spear-gun during a search warrant on the Sturgeon Lake First Nation on Feb. 12. (Prince Albert RCMP)

The two were subsequently charged with possessing a firearm with a tampered serial number and a weapon obtained by crime, among other allegations.

Both of the accused were charged and taken into custody again in April.

A 28-year-old man from Onion Lake, Sask., and 24-year-old woman from the Prince Albert area were charged with fabricating evidence, trafficking methamphetamine, conspiring to commit assault and uttering threats "in association with, for the benefit of or at the direction of a criminal organization." Both are scheduled to make court appearances in mid-June.

On May 6, a 30-year-old man from the Nipawin, Sask., area was arrested and charged with facilitating the activities of a criminal organization. He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 14.

The third man — a 28-year-old from the Prince Albert area — was arrested in Sturgeon Lake, Sask. on May 16. He's also charged with facilitating the activities of a criminal organization, on top of multiple firearms allegations. He's set to be in court on Aug. 24.