Prince Albert Raiders on the verge of a WHL championship

The Prince Albert Raiders have three opportunities to claim their first Western Hockey League championship in 34 years, but their coach says they are approaching their first chance tonight as if it's their only crack at the title.

The Raiders lead their best-of-seven series with the Vancouver Giants three games to one heading into Game 5 at the Langley Events Centre. The Raiders won both previous games played there this series.

Games 6 and 7, if necessary, will be played at Prince Albert's Art Hauser Centre — but Raiders head coach Marc Habscheid said they want to take full advantage of the chance to win a championship Friday.

"All I know is from my experience when you get in these positions you don't give games away," he said. "And so we're going to treat [tonight] as if it was our Game 7."

The last WHL team to win a league championship after being down 3-1 in the final series was the 1987 Medicine Hat Tigers, who accomplished the feat against the Portland Winterhawks.

Habscheid, who has watched his team win three straight games after dropping the series opener on home ice, said one of the reasons for the Raiders' showing so far is their respect for the Giants.

"If they get a win, then they get some confidence, they get their feet under them and momentum builds," he said. "In the playoffs, it's all about momentum. And right now we have the momentum and we want to keep it."

Habscheid said the opportunity to give Prince Albert its first WHL championship since 1985 should be plenty of motivation heading into tonight's contest.

"It's been a long time coming," he said. "So we have a chance to to do something pretty special here and I think the guys can see it, they can smell it."

Raiders' goalie Ian Scott put Prince Albert one win away from clinching the 2019 WHL championship with his shutout performance in Game 4 versus Vancouver. (Lucas Chudleigh/Apollo Multimedia)

He said he feels especially good for the veteran players that were with previous editions of the Raiders that either failed to make the playoffs or were eliminated in the first round.

"They're the ones that a few years ago got sand kicked in their faces, and told how bad a team we were and blah, blah, blah and they never forgot that," he said. "Now, we're on the cusp of doing something pretty good."

Habscheid said the Raiders' run has clearly had an impact on their fans and the city of Prince Albert.

"I think the one that really kind of hit me was when we came back after the Edmonton series and got back around midnight," he said. "People were there to greet us and, you know, a lot of people had tears in their eyes. It meant that much to them."

Raiders' goaltender Ian Scott recorded his fifth shutout of these playoffs — one shy of the WHL record — in Prince Albert's 1-0 victory in Game 4 Wednesday night.

Scott said it's been "unbelievable" to see how the community has rallied behind and supported the team.

"You can't really describe the feeling stepping onto the ice, especially at home, just with all the fan support and how loud the building gets," he said.

Scott said it has really helped that Habscheid has won a WHL championship before in 2003 with Kelowna.

"We trust him a lot and he has lots of trust in us," he said. "So the things he says to keep us levelheaded and make sure we're ready to go. He has a lot of experience in that. So you just got to trust him."

The coach of the Raiders' only other championship team — the 1985 squad that went on to win a Memorial Cup — said the current Raiders team, "is probably a lot better coached than the team in 1985."

Terry Simpson, who went on to coach three teams in the NHL, said he remembers having some doubts going into Game 4 of a four-game sweep of the Kamloops Blazers in the 1985 WHL championship final.

"It's a little different story when you're the coach instead of a bystander like I am right now," he said. "But when you're the coach, you're never sure that you're going to win."

"You think you might possibly lose the next four games. So there's those kind of thoughts that go through your mind a little bit."

Having said that, Simpson said he believes the Raiders will close out the series tonight.