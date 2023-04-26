Man declared brain dead after being stun-gunned multiple times by Prince Albert police has died

Warning: This story contains details some readers may find graphic.

A Prince Albert, Sask., man who had been on life support for weeks after an altercation with police has died.

At least six members of the Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) used stun guns, pepper spray and batons while trying to arrest Boden Umpherville, 40, in the early morning of April 1.

Umpherville sustained severe injuries as a result and was sent to hospital. He was taken off of life support Wednesday morning.

"It's just so hard to accept," said close friend Chase Sinclair.

PAPS declined to comment, deferring any questions to the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT).

SIRT, which investigates incidents where someone is injured or dies due to police actions or while in custody, is investigating what happened to Umpherville.

On April 1, officers pulled over a black Dodge Avenger in the 1100 block of 13th Street West in Prince Albert, Sask. Police say the vehicle had been reported stolen.

Three people were in the vehicle at the time, including its registered owner. The owner previously told CBC News they were driving and did not report it stolen.

Witness video obtained by CBC News showed six police officers surrounding the vehicle, ordering Umpherville to get out. The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) said last week that a canine unit was also on scene.

During the altercation, the officers used stun guns on him multiple times, one officer used pepper spray, and at least one officer used a baton against the vehicle's windshield. At least one officer appeared to hit Umpherville before grabbing him out of the vehicle to make the arrest.

Umpherville went into medical distress shortly after and was sent to hospital, police say.

Doctors had told Umpherville's family that his condition was worsened because his heart had stopped for 20 minutes before being revived, the family previously said.

CBC News has not seen footage of what led to the vehicle being pulled over, nor of any provocation that may have led to police trying to arrest Umpherville.

SIRT investigators found a loaded handgun at the scene, according to a news release issued earlier this month. The provincial justice ministry previously told CBC News that the gun did not belong to Prince Albert police officers.

Officers involved had been put on administrative leave but have since returned to duty.

Umpherville, a father of five, was trying to turn his life around by taking a job as a youth worker in Prince Albert, Sask., his family has said. (Submitted by the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations)

SIRT has 90 days to publicly release a report of the investigations findings, once it's concluded.

Per Saskatchewan's Police Act, a community liaison — a person First Nation or Métis ancestry — has been appointed to help with the investigation, as Umpherville was an Indigenous man.

CBC News asked the justice ministry whether Umpherville's death would affect the investigation, but a spokesperson says no more information can be provided because the investigation is ongoing.

In the meantime, Umpherville's family is organizing a ceremony for the man.

A GoFundMe campaign, launched Wednesday afternoon, had raised $840 as of 4 p.m. CST. The campaign says the money will be used to pay for a funeral, and any left over will be split among Umpherville's five children.