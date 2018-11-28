Prince Albert Police seize sawed-off rifles in separate incidents

Police in Prince Albert arrested three people carrying weapons in two separate incidents in the last two days.

On Tuesday, police identified a man who was breaching his curfew walking with another man along the 600 block of Seventh Street E., according to a news release.

Both were arrested and searched. Police found a sawed-off rifle, ammunition, three knives and a can of bear spray, the release said.

Both men appeared in Prince Albert Provincial Court Wednesday to face firearms related charges.

Then during the early morning Wednesday, police responded to a call about a man attempting to break into vehicles along Muzzy Dr. in Prince Albert.

Police responded to a call about a man allegedly breaking into cars in the Muzzy Dr. neighbourhood in Prince Albert on November 28. During a foot chase, the suspect dropped this loaded sawed-off rifle, police said. (Submitted by Prince Albert Police Service)

Officers found the man and a brief foot chase ensued, the release said.. The man was arrested and officers seized a loaded sawed-off rifle the suspect dropped during the chase.

The 21-year-old from Hepburn faces six firearms related charges. He was scheduled to appear in Prince Albert Provincial Court Wednesday.