Prince Albert Police seize sawed-off rifles in separate incidents

Police seized numerous weapons from three different suspects in different incidents.
Police seized these weapons from two suspects on November 27. (Submitted by Prince Albert Police Service)

Police in Prince Albert arrested three people carrying weapons in two separate incidents in the last two days.

On Tuesday, police identified a man who was breaching his curfew walking with another man along the 600 block of Seventh Street E., according to a news release.

Both were arrested and searched. Police found a sawed-off rifle, ammunition, three knives and a can of bear spray, the release said.

Both men appeared in Prince Albert Provincial Court Wednesday  to face firearms related charges.

Then during the early morning Wednesday, police responded to a call about a man attempting to break into vehicles along Muzzy Dr. in Prince Albert.

Police responded to a call about a man allegedly breaking into cars in the Muzzy Dr. neighbourhood in Prince Albert on November 28. During a foot chase, the suspect dropped this loaded sawed-off rifle, police said. (Submitted by Prince Albert Police Service)

Officers found the man and a brief foot chase ensued, the release said.. The man was arrested and officers seized a loaded sawed-off rifle the suspect dropped during the chase.

The 21-year-old from Hepburn faces six firearms related charges. He was scheduled to appear in Prince Albert Provincial Court Wednesday.

