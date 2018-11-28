Prince Albert Police seize sawed-off rifles in separate incidents
Police in Prince Albert arrested three people carrying weapons in two separate incidents in the last two days.
On Tuesday, police identified a man who was breaching his curfew walking with another man along the 600 block of Seventh Street E., according to a news release.
Both were arrested and searched. Police found a sawed-off rifle, ammunition, three knives and a can of bear spray, the release said.
Both men appeared in Prince Albert Provincial Court Wednesday to face firearms related charges.
Then during the early morning Wednesday, police responded to a call about a man attempting to break into vehicles along Muzzy Dr. in Prince Albert.
Officers found the man and a brief foot chase ensued, the release said.. The man was arrested and officers seized a loaded sawed-off rifle the suspect dropped during the chase.
The 21-year-old from Hepburn faces six firearms related charges. He was scheduled to appear in Prince Albert Provincial Court Wednesday.