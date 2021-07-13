Canada-wide warrant issued for man accused of Prince Albert homicide

The Prince Albert Police Service is asking the public for help in a homicide case.

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for the arrest of the Corey Clarke, 33, on one count of second-degree murder, according to police.

Clarke is charged in connection with the death of 29-year-old Natasha Ross in Prince Albert on May 24, 2021.

Clarke is described as 5'9" tall and 200 pounds. He is believed to be between Prince Albert and the La Ronge area, according to police.

Police ask anyone with information about Clarke's whereabouts to contact the Prince Albert Police Service at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 immediately.