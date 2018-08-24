Skip to Main Content
Prince Albert police rescue unconscious man
The Prince Albert Police Service said in a statement that officers tried to knock on the door but when there was no answer they entered the apartment through the window and rescued the 44 year-old man.
The Prince Albert Police Service says officers rescued an unconscious man from his smoke-filled apartment on Thursday night.

Officers were in the apartment complex when they heard a smoke alarm coming from a private suite, police said in a news release.

The officers knocked on the door, but when there was no answer they went outside to assess the situation and could see through a window that the apartment was filled with smoke.

They entered through the window, found the 44-year-old man unconscious, and moved him outside, where he quickly recovered.

Police said a pot on the stove caused the smoke.

"The officer's quick thinking assisted in the rescue of the man and prevented any major damage to the building," the statement said.

It is unknown why officers were in the apartment complex before they heard the alarms.

Corrections

  • A previous version of this story said Prince Albert RCMP saved the man. In fact, it was the Prince Albert Police Service.
    Aug 24, 2018 3:21 PM CT
