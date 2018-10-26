Prince Albert police officer suspended with pay after impaired driving conviction

A Prince Albert police officer has been suspended with pay after he was convicted of impaired driving Friday.

A trial judge found Const. Brett Henry guilty of impaired driving for an incident that occurred on March 2, 2017, and into the morning of March 3.

The city police service said Henry has been suspended while it conducts an internal review of the court's decision.

"The review will also consider any implications stemming from this incident concerning the Saskatchewan Municipal Police Discipline Regulations Act, 1991," said Prince Albert Police Service in a news release.

"It will also respect the Constable's ability to appeal the Court's decision."

Const. Henry had pleaded not guilty to the charge. He said during the trial in September that he'd consumed five schooners and seven mixed drinks containing scotch and amaretto at two different bars before driving to a third location, but that he wasn't impaired.

The officer has 30 days to appeal after he is sentenced.

The police service said it would not comment further on the matter at this time.

