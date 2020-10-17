Prince Albert police officer tests positive for COVID-19

The Prince Albert Police Service says contact tracing is underway after an officer who tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

The officer has been self-isolating at home since early in the week, the police service said.

"The Prince Albert Police Service will continue to work closely with the Saskatchewan Health Authority on contact tracing and will continue to keep the public informed," said a new release on Saturday.

"The identity of the member affected, however, will not be released to the public to protect the member's privacy and further health updates will not be provided."

COVID-19 cases have spiked in the north central area of the province, including Prince Albert, due to an outbreak at the city's Full Gospel Outreach Centre, which was linked to 79 of a total 299 active cases in Saskatchewan as of Friday.

The province has since fined the centre $14,000 for breaching Saskatchewan's guidelines for places of worship. A member of the church said contrary to provincial rules, attendees sang without wearing masks.

The Prince Albert Police Service said its buildings will be disinfected over the weekend, and ongoing COVID-19 measures include increased cleaning protocols of detachments, cars and detention areas.

Officers also wear masks and gloves when responding to calls for assistance, and ask members of the public if they have been in contact with anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19, or if they are ill or showing symptoms of the virus.

Earlier this month, a police officer at the Yorkton RCMP detachment tested positive for COVID-19.

More than a dozen other officers were ordered to isolate, causing a reduction in police services and the temporary closure of the city's detachment for non-emergency matters.