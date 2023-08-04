Prince Albert police officer charged with 3 counts of assault after 2 incidents in July 2022: commission

A Prince Albert, Sask., police officer was charged this week with three counts of assault in relation to two separate incidents in July 2022, according to one of Saskatchewan's oversight agencies.

Const. Dillon Husky, who joined the force in 2019, is scheduled to make his first court appearance next month. He has been reassigned to administrative duties during the court proceedings, police say.

On July 22, 2022, the Public Complaints Commission — an oversight agency in Saskatchewan that investigates complaints about municipal police services — received a request from Jon Bergen, the chief of the Prince Albert Police Service at the time, to investigate Husky's actions in two separate incidents that happened earlier that month, according to a news release issued by the provincial government Friday morning.

The commission assigned an investigator and the findings, in accordance with the province's Police Act, were reviewed by the provincial public prosecutions department, which recommended laying charges, the release said.

Husky was charged with three total counts of assault on Wednesday, the release said, one related to an incident on July 1, 2022, and two others related to an incident on July 16, 2022.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 26 in provincial court in Prince Albert, a city located nearly 135 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

Someone convicted of assault is guilty of either an indictable offence and is liable to up to five years in prison, or an offence punishable on summary conviction, according to the Criminal Code of Canada.

Summary offences are less serious. Someone charged with a summary conviction offence is usually only arrested if caught in the act, and given a notice to appear in court, according to the federal government's website.