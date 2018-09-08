Prince Albert police searching for 2nd-degree murder suspect

Prince Albert Police are asking anyone with information about the whereabouts of Tyrone Nontell to contact them. (Prince Albert Police Service photo) Police in Prince Albert, Sask., have issued an arrest warrant for a 32-year-old man, suspected of second-degree murder in the death of Tyrell Bird.

Bird was shot on June 28 in an alley in the 200 block of Ninth Street E. in Prince Albert. He remained in hospital on life support until July 2, when he died of his injuries.

Police are now asking anyone with information about the whereabouts of Tyrone Nontell, or who may have information about the shooting, to contact the Prince Albert Police or Crime Stoppers.

Nontell is described as about five feet and 10 inches tall, with a medium build.