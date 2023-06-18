Content
Saskatchewan·New

7-year-old girl missing in Prince Albert

Zahanna Hather-Quill was last seen in the 2000 block of 15th Street West wearing a pink halter top and green shorts. She was reported missing on Saturday.

CBC News ·
Zahanna Hather-Quill,7, was reported missing to the Prince Albert Police Service on Saturday. (Submitted by the Prince Albert Police Service)

The Prince Albert Police Service is asking for the public's help in locating 7-year-old Zahanna Hather-Quill.

She was reported missing on Saturday according to a news release Sunday. 

Police say Hather-Quill was last seen in the 2000 block of 15th Street West wearing a pink halter top and green shorts.

She is described as being four feet tall and about 60 pounds with shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes. 

Anyone with information on Hather-Quill's whereabouts is asked to contact the Prince Albert Police Service at (306) 953-4222.

now