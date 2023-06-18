7-year-old girl missing in Prince Albert

The Prince Albert Police Service is asking for the public's help in locating 7-year-old Zahanna Hather-Quill.

She was reported missing on Saturday according to a news release Sunday.

Police say Hather-Quill was last seen in the 2000 block of 15th Street West wearing a pink halter top and green shorts.

She is described as being four feet tall and about 60 pounds with shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Hather-Quill's whereabouts is asked to contact the Prince Albert Police Service at (306) 953-4222.