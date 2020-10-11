Prince Albert Police make arrest in early morning death on Saturday

Prince Albert Police have made an arrest in relation to the death of an 18-year-old man following an incident early Saturday morning.

Police said they were dispatched to a residence on the 1700 block of 14th Street West at approximately 1 a.m.

A man was pronounced dead on the scene, and police say the incident is being investigated as suspicious.

Police said an 18-year-old woman has been charged with manslaughter while using a firearm. Police said the suspect is in custody and makes her first court appearance this Tuesday.

Prince Albert Police announced on Thursday it is committed to public safety after an increase in violent crimes, many of them involving firearms, in the city.

Police said it has also noted more violent shootings and serious assaults, with an incident resulting in death happening on Tuesday.

Police in the city have responded to 31,000 calls for service so far in 2020, which is up from last year's numbers from around this time of 29,000.

So far in 2020, Prince Albert Police seized more than 100 firearms.