Skip to Main Content
Prince Albert police make arrest in school threat investigation
Updated

Prince Albert police make arrest in school threat investigation

The Prince Albert Police Service is investigating a possible threat against a high school. An arrest has been made but charges have not been laid so far.

Threat was allegedly made via social media, no charges have been laid

CBC News ·
An arrest has been made after threats were allegedly made online against a Prince Albert high school. (Prince Albert Police Service)

The Prince Albert Police Service announced it has made an arrest in connection with an alleged threat made against a local school.

Police said in a news release there will be "high visibility security" at the school as officers investigate a possible threat made via social media.

The alleged threat was made against Carlton Comprehensive Public High School on Sunday.

Any suspicious activity is to be reported to Prince Albert police, who will release more information as it becomes available. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|