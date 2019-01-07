Updated
Prince Albert police make arrest in school threat investigation
The Prince Albert Police Service is investigating a possible threat against a high school. An arrest has been made but charges have not been laid so far.
Threat was allegedly made via social media, no charges have been laid
The Prince Albert Police Service announced it has made an arrest in connection with an alleged threat made against a local school.
Police said in a news release there will be "high visibility security" at the school as officers investigate a possible threat made via social media.
The alleged threat was made against Carlton Comprehensive Public High School on Sunday.
Any suspicious activity is to be reported to Prince Albert police, who will release more information as it becomes available.