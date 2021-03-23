Prince Albert police searching for man mistakenly released from correctional centre

The Prince Albert Police Service are searching for a 31-year-old man after he was accidentally released from jail.

Police said Blair Cody McKenzie was mistakenly released from the Prince Albert Correctional Centre after a court appearance on Friday.

Officers were told about the error Monday evening.

McKenzie is five feet seven inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, with a tattoo on his left arm of a cross and the word Mom; a tattoo with the word McKenzie on his right arm and a tattoo on his left chest with the words One Love.

Police are warning the public against approaching the man.

Anyone with information on McKenzie's whereabouts is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.