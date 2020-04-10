Prince Albert police investigating 3-year-old child's death

The Prince Albert Police Service announced on Thursday that they are investigating a three-year-old girl's death.

Police were called to a home on the 800 block of 17th Street W. on Wednesday around 8 p.m. CST to assist Parkland Ambulance with a person in cardiac arrest.

They found the three-year-old girl unresponsive. She remained so even as ambulance workers tried to perform life-saving measures while transporting the child to Victoria Hospital.

The girl was then transported to the Jim Pattison Children's Hospital in Saskatoon. She was declared dead Thursday afternoon.

An autopsy will be conducted next week to determine the child's cause of death, police said.

Prince Albert's criminal investigations division and forensic identification section are investigating.