Prince Albert police investigating possible threat against local high school

The Prince Albert Police Service is investigating a possible threat against a high school.

Threat was allegedly made via social media

Prince Albert police are investigating a possible threat made against a local high school. (Prince Albert Police Service)

Police said in a news release there will be "high visibility security" as a possible threat made via social media is investigated.

The alleged threat was made against Carlton Comprehensive Public High School on Sunday.

Any suspicious activity is to be reported to Prince Albert police, who will release more information as it becomes available. 

