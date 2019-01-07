Prince Albert police investigating possible threat against local high school
The Prince Albert Police Service is investigating a possible threat against a high school.
Threat was allegedly made via social media
Police said in a news release there will be "high visibility security" as a possible threat made via social media is investigated.
The alleged threat was made against Carlton Comprehensive Public High School on Sunday.
Any suspicious activity is to be reported to Prince Albert police, who will release more information as it becomes available.