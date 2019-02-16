Prince Albert police launch city's 1st homicide investigation of 2019

The victim of an assault in Prince Albert, Sask., has died, prompting police to launch their first homicide investigation of 2019.

Police say the 27-year-old man was assaulted in the alley of the 200 block of 12th Street E. around 1:15 a.m. CST on Feb. 9.

He has since died in a Saskatoon hospital, according to a Saturday police news release.

An autopsy is scheduled for next week.

Police say they will be working with the chief coroner during the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince Albert police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.