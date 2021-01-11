Prince Albert, Sask., police investigating 21-year-old's death as homicide

Prince Albert police say a 21-year-old Prince Albert man died shortly after police found him driving erratically in 1400 block of Sixth Avenue West.

Officers stopped the man just before midnight CST on Saturday. They found that he was suffering from life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to hospital, but died there from his wounds.

Police have identified a suspect and say the two were believed to have been known to each other. Police are now investigating a related home at 800 Block of 13th Street W.

Police are asking people who saw anything suspicious in that area to contact them at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers.