35 arrested in Prince Albert police anti-gang operation

The Prince Albert Police Service says it netted 35 people with ties to gangs in a targeted operation lasting three weeks.

Drugs, cash, guns and other weapons were seized in what police called a "gang suppression" initiative that increased patrols, curfew checks and vehicle stops on known offenders.

Four guns, many rounds of ammunition, knives, machetes and six cans of bear spray were seized during the operation.

Police also found about 83 grams of methamphetamine along with 10 syringes filled with the same drug.

Police also seized about 120 grams of cocaine were seized, one bottle of gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB) and $7,000 in cash.

"The Prince Albert Police Service regularly partners with community agencies and other law enforcement organizations to combat gang violence and work toward solutions to address the root causes of crime," it said in a news release Friday.