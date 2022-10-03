Prince Albert police find body of female inside vehicle that burned

Prince Albert Police are asking for help identifying a girl or woman found dead in a burning vehicle Sunday morning.

Police say they were called to a report of a vehicle fire around 9 a.m. CST Sunday in the 1200 block of 17th St. W.

When they arrived, police and fire crews found the vehicle in flames.

Once the fire was put out police found the body of the female.

Prince Albert police say the dead person was wearing distinctive pink high-top Nike Flight shoes and maroon-coloured leggings from Lululemon. (Prince Albert Police)

Police say the person was about 5-foot-one, 100 pounds, and was wearing distinctive pink high-top Nike Flight shoes and maroon Lululemon leggings.

They don't have any reports of a missing person that would be a match.

Police are asking anyone with more information to contact Prince Albert Police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.