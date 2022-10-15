Prince Albert police investigating fatal stabbing

The Prince Albert Police Service is asking the public's help as they investigate a fatal stabbing.

Just after 2 p.m. on Friday, police said, they received a call about a stabbing at a residence in the 1200 block of 12th Street West.

When officers arrived they found a Prince Albert man bleeding and unconscious. Parkland Ambulance was called to provide medical care, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are asking anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious around the time of the call to provide that information to police or Crime Stoppers.