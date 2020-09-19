2 charged after drugs, stolen police body armour recovered by Prince Albert police

Prince Albert police say two people were arrested after nearly a kilogram of meth, stolen police body armour and other items were found during the search of a home.

A 27-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman face drug- and weapons-related charges after the search, police said in a news release Friday. They did not indicate when the search was carried out.

Police seized over 700 grams of methamphetamine and a litre of gamma-hydroxybutyrate, a "club drug" sometimes referred to as a "date-rape drug," along with $5,000 in cash, two sawed-off rifles, stolen police body armour, an airsoft pistol and ammunition.

A digital scale, cellphones and drug packaging materials were also seized in the search.

The investigation was conducted by the Prince Albert police street enforcement team and the integrated crime reduction team.

Both the 27-year-old and 29-year-old accused appeared in court earlier this week for the first time.