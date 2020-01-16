Violent crime up in Prince Albert in 2019, police statistics say

Violent crime increased last year over the year before in the city of Prince Albert, according to the new crime statistics released Wednesday by the Prince Albert Police Service.

There were six homicides in 2019, up from two in 2018, and another six instances of attempted murder — also up from two the year before, according to the report.

Police Chief Jon Bergen described those results as tragic and challenging for the community and the police service.

Weapon offences in the Saskatchewan city spiked by nearly 50 per cent in 2019, as city police say there were 231 weapons-related charges last year — up from 157 in 2018.

Sexual offences increased by 17 per cent over the year before, with 123 reported incidents throughout 2019, compared to 105 the year prior.

In total, crimes against persons were up by just over 11 per cent.

Property crime was up too, increasingly nearly eight per cent from 2018.

Included in that category was an 87 per cent increase in possession of stolen property (166 charges in 2019, up from 89 the year before).