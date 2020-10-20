3 more Prince Albert police officers test positive for COVID-19

Three more police officers in Prince Albert, Sask., have tested positive for COVID-19.

The police service says it was notified of the positive tests over the weekend and Monday.

The announcement follows the case of an officer who tested positive on Friday.

Both the main station and the police substation underwent additional cleaning and disinfecting over the weekend following the original case, the police service said in a Tuesday news release. Further cleaning is planned to ensure both locations are properly sanitized.

The front desks at both stations are temporarily closed to the public.

The four officers who have tested positive are staying home for now.

COVID-19 cases have spiked in the north central area of the province, including Prince Albert, after meetings at the city's Full Gospel Outreach Centre that have been described as a "superspreader" event.

There are now 88 active cases in that region as of Tuesday morning. The provincial total is 398.